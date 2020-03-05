Komphela urges new Chippa coach Mokwena to forget about previous experiences

Mokwena was redeployed back to the role of assistant at Orlando Pirates after an unsuccessful stint as the head coach. He was however this week appointed by the Chilli Boys to replace Norman Mapeza who quit on Monday.

READ: Protect ‘national asset’ Mokwena, Komphela pleads with Chippa Mpengesi

Komphela said there was no environment a coach will find comfortable and without pressure.

“Let’s look at the environment with less pressure. At No.16, is there less pressure? Kuyafiwa laphaya (there’s too much pressure there) No. 15… 14; 13; 12; 11; 10? You think I am comfortable? I’m under pressure as well [Arrows are eighth].

“There is no environment where there is no pressure. [Look at] Liverpool, they lead with so many points but they are under pressure.

“And the beauty of life is that you must put yourself under pressure. If you don’t put yourself under pressure, you underperform. And when you achieve something, strive to be something else. If you have managed to survive living on planet earth, you must try to go to Mars. It is just like that,” said Komphela this week.

“So, the environment at Chippa is not smooth and there might be more pressure. Maybe the advice I’d give to Rulani is forget what happened yesterday and approach Chippa with a fresh idea. Be calm. Be composed and be dictated to by circumstances at Chippa and not what is playing in your mind based on your previous experiences,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.