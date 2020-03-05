Kekana signs new long term contract with Sundowns

The new deal will see the 34-year-old remain with the club until 2024.

“Masandawana we are proud to announce skipper Hlompo Kekana has signed a new 4-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2024,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

The Sundowns captain was linked with a move away from Sundowns as he was in the last six months of his contract.

He was linked with a move to his former team SuperSport United with Sundowns’ crosstown rivals set to lose their captain and midfielder anchor Dean Furman.

The skipper has been a key figure for coach Pitso Mosimane in midfielder leading the Brazilians to eight prophies as captain including four Premier League titles, One Nedbank Cup title, one Telkom Knockout Cup, One CAF Champions League trophy and one SuperCup.

The veteran midfielder has scored four goals and has six assists to his name across all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

