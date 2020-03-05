PSL News 5.3.2020 02:59 pm

Kekana signs new long term contract with Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kekana signs new long term contract with Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Hlompho Kekana signs new deal with club.

Mamelodi Sundowns have ended speculation around Hlompho Kekana by announcing that their captain has signed a new four-year contract.

The new deal will see the 34-year-old remain with the club until 2024.

“Masandawana we are proud to announce skipper Hlompo Kekana has signed a new 4-year contract, which will keep him at the club until 2024,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

The Sundowns captain was linked with a move away from Sundowns as he was in the last six months of his contract.

He was linked with a move to his former team SuperSport United with Sundowns’ crosstown rivals set to lose their captain and midfielder anchor Dean Furman.

The skipper has been a key figure for coach Pitso Mosimane in midfielder leading the Brazilians to eight prophies as captain including four Premier League titles, One Nedbank Cup title, one Telkom Knockout Cup, One CAF Champions League trophy and one SuperCup.

The veteran midfielder has scored four goals and has six assists to his name across all competitions in the 2019/20 campaign.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sundowns will keep on fighting on two fronts 4.3.2020
Sundowns have a better chance to overtake Chiefs than Pirates – Zinnbauer  3.3.2020
Sundowns need to make home advantage count against Al Ahly 3.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on

Local News ‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry

Parliament NPA admits not many serious graft cases made it to trial for 10 years

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 