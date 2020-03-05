PSL News 5.3.2020 02:42 pm

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Moleko confident Chiefs will lift league trophy

Kgotso Moleko of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

While most in the Kaizer Chiefs camp are cautious not to sound overly confident about their side’s chances of winning the league title, defender Kgotso Moleko says his side has one hand on the league trophy already.

Chiefs have enjoyed being in the driving seat in the league title race since the start of the 2019/20 campaign and the right-back doesn’t believe his side will give up their position at the top to any side.

Moleko says the mood in the camp coupled with the dress code of some Amakhosi officials is evidence of people who are ready to celebrate the arrival of a trophy.

“We still had confidence even when we lost, it shows our character. The games we lost we didn’t want to lose,” said Moleko.

“We shouldn’t celebrate before the last game of the league so we can focus very well but for me we are going all the way.

“For me I have confidence, I am definitely sure we are going all the way (to win it). Most of the guys want it more at this time. Some of them haven’t won it and they have started realising that it is good to win and it is there for us, it is all about how you want it.”

Chiefs will next host struggling AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

