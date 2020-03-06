 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
PSL News 6.3.2020 11:43 am

Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend

Sibongiseni Gumbi
PREMIUM!
Five things to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The Absa Premiership has entered the last stage – the most interesting and where upsets are usually aplenty – with most teams now left with eight or seven games.

Some are in a bitter relegation escape battle; others are jostling for places in the top eight while a few are galloping to hit the finish line first. This makes for exciting games and edge-of-their seat kinds of performances. Phakaaathi writer Sibongiseni Gumbi takes a look at what to look out for in the Absa Premiership this weekend: Will AmaZulu surprise Chiefs?                                  On paper, AmaZulu are like the biblical sacrificial lamb going into their match against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday night. The KwaZulu-Natal side are rooted to the bottom of the standings and, with recent developments...
Related Stories
Komphela urges new Chippa coach Mokwena to forget about previous experiences 5.3.2020
Chippa boss Mpengesi explains Mokwena’s appointment 5.3.2020
Protect ‘national asset’ Mokwena, Komphela pleads with Chippa Mpengesi 5.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.