Chippa boss Mpengesi explains Mokwena’s appointment

Mpengesi hopes Mokwena’s experience from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates will benefit his side in the remaining games of the current campaign.

Mokwena was roped in from Pirates after the departure of Norman Mapeza as the head coach of the Port Elizabeth side.

“We take our brand and our PSL status very seriously. We don’t think it would have been wise for us to bring someone who does not have experience in the PSL.

“Knowing Rulani … he has coached in the highest level of PSL. He has worked with two top clubs at PSL level in Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

“We are left with seven games, so it made sense for us to have someone who has PSL experience.”

