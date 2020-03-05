TBT: Jorry Merahe

The 40-year-old says he enjoyed the celebrity status that came with playing in the top tier.

“We had a good relationship with the guys in the camp at the time, we were close to being promoted we were dominant and a lot of people know who we were in our area,” Merahe told Phakaaathi.

“We got to the PSL and we were on TV each time we played. I enjoyed people knowing who I was whenever I walked into a place and they recognised me. We play good football which also got us noticed and whenever we went to different provinces we go noticed and I went from people I know calling my name to complete stranger’s kilometres away from home knowing who I was.

“Getting a call from my family telling me they saw me on TV made me very happy. It was a good time for me and I enjoyed myself at this time.”

