TBT: Jorry Merahe

BLOEMFONTEIN, SOUTH AFRICA - 7 December 2005, Jorry Merahe during the PSL match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates at Vodacom Park in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo by Gallo Images

In this week’s instalment of Throwback Thursday, former Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic player Jorry Merahe talks about how gaining promotion from the Mvela League to the Absa Premiership with Siwelele made him famous.

The 40-year-old says he enjoyed the celebrity status that came with playing in the top tier.

“We had a good relationship with the guys in the camp at the time, we were close to being promoted we were dominant and a lot of people know who we were in our area,” Merahe told Phakaaathi.

“We got to the PSL and we were on TV each time we played. I enjoyed people knowing who I was whenever I walked into a place and they recognised me. We play good football which also got us noticed and whenever we went to different provinces we go noticed and I went from people I know calling my name to complete stranger’s kilometres away from home knowing who I was.

“Getting a call from my family telling me they saw me on TV made me very happy. It was a good time for me and I enjoyed myself at this time.”

