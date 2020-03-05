Protect ‘national asset’ Mokwena, Komphela pleads with Chippa Mpengesi

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has appealed to Chippa United chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi to protect “national asset” Rulani Mokwena.

Komphela’s plea comes after the Chilli Boys appointed Mokwena as their new head coach after parting ways with Norman Mapeza on Monday.

“Let him go there and stabilise the team. Again compliments must be given to Norman Mapeza. Sometimes as colleagues we are not too complimentary in a ruthless environment we work in. He has done a good job there,” Komphela told the media.

“Maybe the request that one can throw from far is that Mr Mpengesi must protect and preserve the national asset that is Rulani. I’m getting goosebumps.

“Rulani is a hell of a human being. He is very intelligent. But South Africa is not famous, South Africa is famous for what? Self-destruction. So, they need to protect Rulani. Whether you hate or you like him, he is a human being and a South African asset. There are many young coaches who look up to him but they will be afraid to get into this territory because it is so ruthless and it is full of sharks. All we are asking is to let us make the soil better. Let us leave a print where a young South African coach can come in and be protected. He will give results without saying treat him with kid gloves,” Komphela added.

Mokwena will begin his tenure as the Chippa coach with a clash against Bidvest Wits away on Saturday night.

