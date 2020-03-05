Chiefs hit with injuries ahead of AmaZulu clash

Coach Ernst Middendorp will be without several players who are nursing injuries when they meet AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Midfielder Willard Katsande is the notable setback for Amakhosi heading into the Usuthu match.

The Zimbabwean international missed training on Thursday as he was wearing a brace on his right leg.

“Willard is out for I think all the games in March, I expect him to be back in the beginning of April. I would say he is one of the core players who contributed week in and week out in a very proper way. We can’t cry we have to replace him, it is not a welcomed scenario but we can’t change it,” said Middendorp at a press conference at Kaizer Chiefs village in Naturena on Thursday..

The good news for Middendorp is that his star players Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro have shaken off their injuries and are available for the Usuthu clash at the weekend.

“Lebogang Manyama got a knock on the cuff muscle in the end, Castro also got a knock in his back but both have been in training fully since yesterday, we had to give them a bit of time at the start of the week but they are in now and are fully available.”

