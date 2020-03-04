local soccer 4.3.2020 03:27 pm

On this day in football history: 4 March

Phakaaathi Reporter
On this day in football history: 4 March

Mamelodi Sundowns players, before they went on the field, during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match between Powerlines FC and Mamelodi Sundowns from GWK Stadium on March 04, 2012 in Kimberley. (Photo by Dirk Jacobs / Gallo Images)

It was on this day back in 2012 when Mamelodi Sundowns recorded the biggest win in the South Africa football thrashing lower league side Powerlines FC 24-0 in the Nedbank Cup.

The game was virtually done by half-time as Downs were 10-0 up.

Sundowns didn’t show any mercy to Powerlines on the day, starting with their strongest side in the game, with Hlompho Kekana scoring seven goals, while Nyasha Mushekwi scored six. The late Richard Henyekane netted five, while Samuel Julies, Ellias Pelembe and Lebogang Mokoena scored a brace each.

The scoreline crushed the previous South African record of 16-0, reached twice in the cup by AmaZulu in 1976 and 1986. But still fell far short of the world record of 149-0, set by Madagascar’s AS Adema over Stade Olympique Emyrne in 2002.

The Brazilians went on to reach the final of the competition, but they lost 2-0 to neighbours SuperSport United.

