On this day in football history: 4 March

The game was virtually done by half-time as Downs were 10-0 up.

READ: Sundowns will keep on fighting on two fronts

Sundowns didn’t show any mercy to Powerlines on the day, starting with their strongest side in the game, with Hlompho Kekana scoring seven goals, while Nyasha Mushekwi scored six. The late Richard Henyekane netted five, while Samuel Julies, Ellias Pelembe and Lebogang Mokoena scored a brace each.

The scoreline crushed the previous South African record of 16-0, reached twice in the cup by AmaZulu in 1976 and 1986. But still fell far short of the world record of 149-0, set by Madagascar’s AS Adema over Stade Olympique Emyrne in 2002.

The Brazilians went on to reach the final of the competition, but they lost 2-0 to neighbours SuperSport United.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.