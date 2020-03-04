There’s no bad blood between me and Middendorp – Moon

The striker joined Stellenbosch FC after he was released by Chiefs at the end of last season.

Moon said he is not angry at coach Ernst Middendorp for not playing him at Chiefs.

“There’s no bad blood between me and coach Ernst Middendorp,” Moon told IOL.

“He is a good coach. He was the first coach to sign me in the PSL. I have a lot of respect for coach, Ernst but it is all about game time.

“I had a coach that was playing me. Coach, Steve Komphela was playing me regularly. But obviously, with coach Ernst it was different pressure and different styles of play. It was more about game time. I played more under coach Steve but I was also a bit unlucky here and there with injuries,” Moon said.

“It is the same pressure (at Stellenbosch) to be honest. We have the pressure to stay in the league here at Stellenbosch and we had the pressure of winning the league at Chiefs. We’ve got to fight for points.”

