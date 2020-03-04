Mapeza headed to AmaZulu after Chippa exit?

According to Soccer24 in Zimbabwe, Usuthu have earmarked Mapeza as coach Josef Vukuzic’s replacement after Slovakian-born mentor was placed on ‘special leave’ this week.

Word is that Vukusic could be axed by AmaZulu and replaced by the former Ajax Cape Town defender.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, former TS Galaxy and Chippa coach Dan Malesela is also believed to be considered for the AmaZulu head coach job.

Malesela recently left Galaxy, having led them to Nedbank Cup glory last season.

