PSL News 4.3.2020 02:02 pm

Mapeza headed to AmaZulu after Chippa exit?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Norman Mapeza. head coach of Chippa United (Photo by Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images)

Norman Mapeza might have unceremoniously left Chippa United but he is in no hurry to jet out of South Africa as he is linked with another Absa Premiership side.

According to Soccer24 in Zimbabwe, Usuthu have earmarked Mapeza as coach Josef Vukuzic’s replacement after Slovakian-born mentor was placed on ‘special leave’ this week.

Word is that Vukusic could be axed by AmaZulu and replaced by the former Ajax Cape Town defender.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, former TS Galaxy and Chippa coach Dan Malesela is also believed to be considered for the AmaZulu head coach job.

Malesela recently left Galaxy, having led them to Nedbank Cup glory last season.

