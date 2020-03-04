Tembo scheduled for a reading of Jose Mourinho’s notebook

SuperSport United have secured a visit to the home of English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for their head coach Kaitano Tembo, who will jet off this month to have a one-on-one with Spurs coach Jose Mourinho and observe the two-time Uefa Champions League winner’s training sessions.

The trip is meant to equip the Zimbabwean mentor with more knowledge of the game as he is just only in his second season as a head coach, though he has been an assistant for a number of seasons at Matsatsantsa A Pitori.

“This is to try and work on myself, it is my second season as a head coach and I still have a lot to learn. The trip will also help me in terms of seeing how things are done and if there is anything that I can take to come and use here and benefit the team and myself,” said Tembo.

Spurs is not the only club on Tembo’s tour list. He will visit fellow London-based sides West Ham United and Crystal Palace where he will meet the respective head coaches, David Moyes and the vastly experienced Roy Hodgson.

“I am going to visit four clubs, the others have not confirmed. I will go to Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, those are the only clubs which have confirmed so far. For me it does not really matter where I go, what matters is I will be able to learn and pick up new things which will improve me as coach, because you never stop learning,” said Tembo.

He added: “I will take this as part of my development as a coach and we need to see what is happening in terms of the training methods, match analysis and how other coaches manage their squads. All of those things are very important and it is always important to refresh your mind in other parts of the world.”

