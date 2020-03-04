Chiefs youngster honoured to be considered for Olympic team

The 19-year-old midfielder has been included in the provincial Olympic squad by head coach David Notoane.

Ngcobo says he has put his injury woes in the past and has focused on getting back to his best and it was evident this past weekend when he scored a brace for Amakhosi reserves when they beat Bidvest Wits 4-3 in the MDC league match.

“At this moment I am working hard to gain my confidence back,” Ngcobo told the Chiefs website.

“I have put the past in the past, it is every player’s dream to play at the World Cup, but my injury happened and I cannot dwell on that. I needed to be strong as a player after getting that injury. Now the aim is to work hard to impress the Under-23 coach. Playing at the Olympics is a dream for any young footballer. I’m honoured to be considered.”

