African Soccer 4.3.2020 01:10 pm

Chiefs youngster honoured to be considered for Olympic team

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs youngster honoured to be considered for Olympic team

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (BackpagePix)

After missing out on the Under-20 Fifa World Cup last year because of an injury, Kaizer Chiefs youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has a shot in making the cut for the SA Under-23 Tokyo 2020 Olympic team.

The 19-year-old midfielder has been included in the provincial Olympic squad by head coach David Notoane.

READ: SA Under-23 coach Notoane announces preliminary Olympic squad

Ngcobo says he has put his injury woes in the past and has focused on getting back to his best and it was evident this past weekend when he scored a brace for Amakhosi reserves when they beat Bidvest Wits 4-3 in the MDC league match.

“At this moment I am working hard to gain my confidence back,” Ngcobo told the Chiefs website.

“I have put the past in the past, it is every player’s dream to play at the World Cup, but my injury happened and I cannot dwell on that. I needed to be strong as a player after getting that injury. Now the aim is to work hard to impress the Under-23 coach. Playing at the Olympics is a dream for any young footballer. I’m honoured to be considered.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Akpeyi speaks on Khune bromance at Chiefs 4.3.2020
How will Pirates survive after crash against Chiefs wall? 4.3.2020
Frustrated defender wants out at Kaizer Chiefs 4.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 