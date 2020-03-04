PSL News 4.3.2020 12:27 pm

AmaZulu will be relegated if they don’t pay me – agent

Phakaaathi Reporter
AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela with new coach Jozef Vukusic

Football agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi has accused AmaZulu of not paying him for the transfer of coach Jozef Vukusic to the KZN side.

According to SunSport, Mulovhedzi accuses AmaZulu boss Lunga Sokhela of not paying him the R53 125 owed to him at the end of last month as they had agreed.

“We made an agreement and Sokhela was supposed to stick to it. But instead of paying what is due to me as we both signed on the contract, he tells me that he increased the coach’s salary,” Mulovhedzi is quoted as saying by SunSport.

“He said he didn’t hire me and won’t pay. I know that he also pays the coach’s accommodation, but that is between him and Vukusic. It has nothing to do with the amount we agreed on. I have a family to feed and school fees to pay. So I need my money.

“I have had a good relationship with him and don’t want to fight them, but he is taking me for granted. I trusted him and didn’t think he will treat me this way.”

“If he doesn’t pay me the club will be relegated. I am not a witch, but the same thing happened to Platinum Stars and also to Free State Stars, who also owed me money,” warned Mulovhedzi.

