Maritzburg aiming to keep winning run against buoyed Polokwane City

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Maritzburg aiming to keep winning run against buoyed Polokwane City

Eric Tinkler, head coach of Maritzburg United (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler was left smiling after his team’s excellent display in the 3-0 beating of Stellenbosch FC last weekend. 

He now wants to keep the momentum and winning run going until the end of the season. The Blue Hearts are now in fifth place in the Absa Premiership standings and are on a three-game winning streak.

“What I want to see from the team now is consistency and continuity,” said Tinkler. “That’s the most important thing going into the remaining games … remaining humble; taking nothing for granted,” he added.

Maritzburg’s next assignment is a home fixture against Polokwane City, who are embroiled in a relegation scramble. City have also won two in a row going into Friday night’s game at Harry Gwala Stadium.

“It is going to be a tough game against Polokwane because they are looking to get out of the relegation zone and they have also won two games in a row. They will come here believing that they can get something out of it.

“So, we need to stick to the game plan and play with the determination, hunger and desire that we showed at Stellenbosch. You don’t want complacency to creep in. They have to want to achieve more in the last eight games.

“We want to cement our place in the top eight and the only way to do that is by continuing to collect our points and make the gap between ourselves and the teams behind us bigger,” said the 49-year-old mentor.

Tinkler also revealed that two-goal hero in their win at Stellies Bongokuhle Hlongwane still has a lot to learn in the game and he will not be rushing him.

“I don’t need to keep him motivated. He knows. He is a young boy, he wants to show his talents but you have to keep reminding him that he has to stay humble and keep working hard and not expect things to come for free.

“What’s important right now is for him to grow as a footballer because there is a lot he has to improve on,” said Tinkler of the 19-year-old striker.

