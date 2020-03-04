PSL News 4.3.2020 11:58 am

Wits duo found guilty of assaulting referee

Phakaaathi Reporter
The PSL Disciplinary Committee has found Bidvest Wits’ Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie guilty of abusing match official Masixole Bambiso.

The incident occurred during their match against Cape Town City in January.

Wits lost 2-0 to the Citizens on the day and a referee decision went against them, leading Doutie and Goss to attack the referee.

They duo were each banned for eight matches, of which four were conditionally suspended, according to a PSL statement on Wednesday.

Wits were sanctioned with a fine of R 150 000 for bringing the League into disrepute.

