Wits duo found guilty of assaulting referee

The incident occurred during their match against Cape Town City in January.
Wits lost 2-0 to the Citizens on the day and a referee decision went against them, leading Doutie and Goss to attack the referee.
They duo were each banned for eight matches, of which four were conditionally suspended, according to a PSL statement on Wednesday.
Wits were sanctioned with a fine of R 150 000 for bringing the League into disrepute.
BREAKING!
The PSL Disciplinary Committee has found @BidvestWits players Ricardo Goss and Sameehg Doutie guilty of abusing match official Mr Masixole Bambiso.
They were each banned for eight matches of which four matches were conditionally suspended. pic.twitter.com/pPlt81ZCvd
— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) March 4, 2020
