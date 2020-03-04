Wits duo found guilty of assaulting referee

The incident occurred during their match against Cape Town City in January.

Wits lost 2-0 to the Citizens on the day and a referee decision went against them, leading Doutie and Goss to attack the referee.

They duo were each banned for eight matches, of which four were conditionally suspended, according to a PSL statement on Wednesday.

Wits were sanctioned with a fine of R 150 000 for bringing the League into disrepute.

