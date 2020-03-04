Nedbank Cup quarterfinals dates and venues confirmed

The quarterfinal matches will be played on the weekend of 13, 14 and 15 March 2020.

READ: Highlands v Sundowns headlines Nedbank Cup draw

The quarterfinal stage will get underway on Friday evening, 13 March 2020 when GladAfrica Championship side Real Kings host 2010 champions Bidvest Wits at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Claremont, KwaZulu-Natal.

On Saturday afternoon, the Limpopo derby will take centre stage as Baroka FC and Black Leopards lock horns at Peter Mokaba Stadium in a repeat of the 2011 semi-final which was also played at the same venue. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Later in the evening, first-time quarterfinalists Highlands Park will welcome 2015 champions Mamelodi Sundowns to the Makhulong Stadium at 6pm.

Then on Sunday afternoon (15 March 2020), TS Sporting and Bloemfontein Celtic, both looking to reach the Nedbank Cup semis for the very first time, will clash at the Kanyamazane Stadium. Kick-off for this fixture is at 3pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.