Sundowns will keep on fighting on two fronts

The Brazilians have a 2-0 scoreline to overturn against Al-Ahly on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, after losing the first leg of their 2019/20 Champions League quarterfinal in Cairo this weekend.

If Sundowns finish in the top two in the Absa Premiership, they would also qualify for the continent’s biggest club competition, but that too is not guaranteed as Kaizer Chiefs, who just stunned rivals Orlando Pirates, are leading the race, while Bidvest Wits and the Buccaneers will also want to have their say.

“If we don’t win the league (or finish second) we will not be able to play in the Champions League next season, we have to keep an eye on both sides. The Champions League is still in our hands until we are done with it, but the league is in other people’s hands, we just need to keep pushing and try to get results and keep winning at home.

“The club and the players are used to the Champions League, even playing in the Confederation Cup, I don’t think that will be enough for us. At the end of the day we need to face reality. If we don’t make it in the Champions League we need to fight and win the league again, but it will be very sad for us not to play in the Champions League, because that is what the team is built for,” said Onyango.

On the league, Onyango says all Masandawana can do is try to win their remaining 10 games, two of which are meetings with the two Soweto giants.

“All we need to do is to win our games and hope they lose a few games. You can’t support anyone because whoever you support will go above you…what we need to do is keep believing because I don’t think that anyone can stay at the top of the log from start to finish, anything is possible, as long as we win and keep the pressure because someone has to cross the line at the end of the season and we hope it is us. They (Chiefs) have the edge because they are leading but we still have to play them.”

