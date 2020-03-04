PSL News 4.3.2020 10:22 am

Akpeyi speaks on Khune bromance at Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Akpeyi speaks on Khune bromance at Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Daniel Akpeyi has explained his relationship on and off the field with Itumeleng Khune and other goalkeepers at Kaizer Chiefs.

Akpeyi and Khune have been pitted against each other by Amakhosi supporters who are divided on which goal minder should start games for the Soweto giants.

Akpeyi was booed by some section of Chiefs fans while warming up before the Soweto derby on Saturday, but the Nigerian international gave an impressive performance and won the Ma-of-the-Match award after the match.

“In our goalkeeping department, we are all very close. It’s just unfortunate that people want to put me up against Khune. We are pushing each other and we are brothers,” Akpeyi told The Sowetan.

“We just told ourselves that we are family and should stand together at all times. We will not allow anything to divide us. That is why at the end we all celebrated together.

“I assure you that if Itu, Bruce Bvuma or even Bontle Molefe was called upon, they would have put up a brilliant performance.”

