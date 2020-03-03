PSL News 3.3.2020 04:11 pm

Struggling AmaZulu place coach Vukusic on ‘special leave’

Phakaaati Reporter
Josef Vukusic coach of Amazulu FC (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Usuthu say the decision was made to allow the club to deal with certain internal matters.

AmaZulu have placed coach Josef Vukusic on special leave following a run of poor results this year.

In statement, Usuthu said the decision was made to allow the club to deal with certain internal matters.

“In the interim, Ayanda Dlamini will be taking charge of training sessions and first team matters. He will be joined by Moeneeb Josephs until further notice.

“The club will not be making any further comments on the matter,” read the club statement.

Vukusic joined AmaZulu in September last year after the club parted ways with coach Cavin Johnson.

AmaZulu are currently bottom of the log standings, having collected 20 points from 23 games.

They next face Kaizer Chiefs away at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

