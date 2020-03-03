Sundowns need to make home advantage count against Al Ahly

Sundowns hopes of reaching the next round of the semis were dealt a blow when they lost 2-0 to Al Ahly away in Cairo over the weekend.

“You can say whatever you say but it is difficult inside there,” said Mosimane.

“But I think we played well, I’m okay. It’s just that it will be difficult to turn the result around. We have to turn the volume up in Pretoria. We have to score, we have no other option.”

“Congratulations to Al Ahly, they are a good team. They pushed us back. We did not sit back because we wanted to, they pushed us back. The game would have been different had we scored the chance we created in the first 20 seconds of the match.

“It’s going to be a different story in Pretoria, it won’t be like you see here. I can’t explain it. Sometimes we score three, sometimes we can get more. It happens. We scored 11 in one match the other time. We can get two.”

Sundowns are set to host Al Ahly in the second leg of their Caf quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

