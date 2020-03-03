PSL News 3.3.2020 03:00 pm

Sundowns need to make home advantage count against Al Ahly

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns need to make home advantage count against Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is confident his side will advance to the semi-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns hopes of reaching the next round of the semis were dealt a blow when they lost 2-0 to Al Ahly away in Cairo over the weekend.

“You can say whatever you say but it is difficult inside there,” said Mosimane.

“But I think we played well, I’m okay. It’s just that it will be difficult to turn the result around. We have to turn the volume up in Pretoria. We have to score, we have no other option.”

“Congratulations to Al Ahly, they are a good team. They pushed us back. We did not sit back because we wanted to, they pushed us back. The game would have been different had we scored the chance we created in the first 20 seconds of the match.

“It’s going to be a different story in Pretoria, it won’t be like you see here. I can’t explain it. Sometimes we score three, sometimes we can get more. It happens. We scored 11 in one match the other time. We can get two.”

Sundowns are set to host Al Ahly in the second leg of their Caf quarterfinal clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ex-Bafana ‘bad boy’ Rantie close to joining Celtic 2.3.2020
Sundowns, please sign a new contract with Pitso, pleads former director 2.3.2020
There is no place for Sirino in Bafana squad – Klate 2.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN

World WHO says world in ‘uncharted territory’ in battle against coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 