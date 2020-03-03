Sundowns have a better chance to overtake Chiefs than Pirates – Zinnbauer 

Zinnabuer was speaking after his side’s 1-0 loss to Amakhosi over the weekend.

Pirates have done quite well since Zinnbauer took over the coaching reigns from Rulani Mokwena in December last year, but the German coach says his main focus is to build the team for next season.

“It’s not that we come from the first place (top of the log), we’ve come a long way from 11th or eighth place. We were 21 points behind Kaizer Chiefs and now we are nine points behind them. But the season is not over and we don’t speak about the title. But I think Sundowns or other teams have a chance against Kaizer Chiefs. We have a focus on next season this was my starting coming to South Africa to coach Pirates,” said the Pirates coach.

“We have a lot of work to do, we saw that Chiefs have a lot of experience, we saw this. But I’ve been here for 10 weeks and I’m not a magician. I can’t make magic and win 1-0 against Chiefs, that’s too easy. They wanted to win and we also wanted to win.”

The Buccaneers will be looking to get back to winning ways when they travel to KwaZulu-Natal for a meeting with Golden Arrows this Saturday.

