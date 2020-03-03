Young Lions teaching seasoned Spandeel new tricks

Spandeel and his young Lions gave Jomo Cosmos and Baroka FC a run for their money in the Nedbank Cup this season.

They managed to eliminate Cosmos before they lost out to Baroka on penalties in the second round.

Spandeel admits that his experience helped the youngsters in the team to handle the pressure of playing in big tournaments like the Nedbank Cup, but says he is also learning from his younger teammates.

“I am experienced than most of the guys and looking from the outside you can think I am guiding them through everything like how we played in the Nedbank Cup, but they are motivated and work hard,” Spandeel told Phakaaathi.

“They are used to playing in the ABC League and they helped me a lot to get used to the condition and the pace of the league, so I also learn from them a lot. The age difference has helped everyone because I learn some new things about football from them even though they are young and they talk to me as well and I share what I know with them.”

