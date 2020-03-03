Khune rules out move to Orlando Pirates

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper says he will retire at Amakhosi.

Khune was responding on a question from a fan who asked him on Twitter if he would consider joining Pirates next season since he was warming the bench at Chiefs.

The 32-year-old finds himself playing second fiddle to Daniel Akpeyi this season after recovering from his long term injury.

He has made just four appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi this season, conceding one goal in the process.

what about you join Pirates next season mzansi finest pic.twitter.com/P2z8vepmMJ — Tsonga prince ❤???????? (@MaerroNkabanhle) March 2, 2020

