Khune rules out move to Orlando Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Itumeleng Khune. Pic: Gallo Images)

Itumeleng Khune has no intentions of leaving Kaizer Chiefs to join Orlando Pirates or any other club.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper says he will retire at Amakhosi.

Khune was responding on a question from a fan who asked him on Twitter if he would consider joining Pirates next season since he was warming the bench at Chiefs.

The 32-year-old finds himself playing second fiddle to Daniel Akpeyi this season after recovering from his long term injury.

He has made just four appearances in all competitions for Amakhosi this season, conceding one goal in the process.

