Ex-Pirates star Qalinge faces uncertain future at SuperSport

Qalinge joined United from Orlando Pirates on a one-year deal with a two-year option.

Matthews says the club will only activate the option to renew the midfielder’s contract if he gives a good account of himself in the remaining games.

“We’ve got until May to exercise the option and at the moment, I can’t take that because I haven’t seen enough,” Matthews told SowetanLIVE.

“If you can say you have seen enough to decide to keep the player at the moment, we haven’t seen that. The door is open for him but he needs to be playing and contributing to us winning and at the moment, he is not playing.

“He’s got seven games to show us what he can do, it was the same with (George) Lebese last year, I can bring players here if they want to play, and they have to put their hands up,” Matthews added.

Qalinge has made only five appearances in all competitions for SuperSport this season.

