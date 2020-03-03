PSL News 3.3.2020 10:33 am

Ex-Pirates star Qalinge faces uncertain future at SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ex-Pirates star Qalinge faces uncertain future at SuperSport

Thabo Qalinge (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says Thabo Qalinge still needs to convince the club to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the season.

Qalinge joined United from Orlando Pirates on a one-year deal with a two-year option.

Matthews says the club will only activate the option to renew the midfielder’s contract if he gives a good account of himself in the remaining games.

“We’ve got until May to exercise the option and at the moment, I can’t take that because I haven’t seen enough,” Matthews told SowetanLIVE.

“If you can say you have seen enough to decide to keep the player at the moment, we haven’t seen that. The door is open for him but he needs to be playing and contributing to us winning and at the moment, he is not playing.

“He’s got seven games to show us what he can do, it was the same with (George) Lebese last year, I can bring players here if they want to play, and they have to put their hands up,” Matthews added.

Qalinge has made only five appearances in all competitions for SuperSport this season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Akpeyi certainly shut critics up 3.3.2020
Chiefs and Pirates’ Soweto derby seesaw lives on 2.3.2020
Hunt blasts his defender after SuperSport loss 2.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WHO says world in ‘uncharted territory’ in battle against coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 