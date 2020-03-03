PSL News 3.3.2020 09:51 am

Norman Mapeza quits Chippa United – reports

Phakaaathi Reporter
Norman Mapeza, head coach of Chippa United (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Media reports on Tuesday suggest that Norman Mapeza has resigned as Chippa United head coach just five months into the job. 

According to reports, the Zimbabwean mentor left the Chilli Boys because of a contractual dispute.

Phakaaathi tried to get a confirmation from both Mapeza and club COO Lukhanyo Mzizi, but those efforts proved fruitless.

Mapeza’s reported resignation comes just days after he led Chippa to a 1-0 win over AmaZulu to move the club away from the relegation zone.

Assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu is reportedly going to take over from Mapeza on an interim basis.

