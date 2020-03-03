Norman Mapeza quits Chippa United – reports

According to reports, the Zimbabwean mentor left the Chilli Boys because of a contractual dispute.

Phakaaathi tried to get a confirmation from both Mapeza and club COO Lukhanyo Mzizi, but those efforts proved fruitless.

Mapeza’s reported resignation comes just days after he led Chippa to a 1-0 win over AmaZulu to move the club away from the relegation zone.

Assistant coach Mbuyiselo Sambu is reportedly going to take over from Mapeza on an interim basis.

