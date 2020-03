But this season there is no question about which side was dominant, as Amakhosi did a league double over the Buccaneers. German coach Ernst Middendorp could be hated in the Amakhosi camp because of his style of play, but his successful record against Pirates has stood the test of time. Pirates have had their fair shares of success against Chiefs over the last couple of seasons, but this season belongs to Amakhosi. Amakhosi and Buccaneers are siblings from the Soweto house, they have had many fights over the years, some violent, some very soft. But in the end they remain...

