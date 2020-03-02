Hunt blasts his defender after SuperSport loss

Hunt did not mention Hlanti by name in his post-match interview, but it was clear who he was talking about because the defender was caught out of position for the first goal in the first half and then gave away a late penalty.

“We end up losing the game to the same player who has cost us all season. He cost us two goals today,” said Hunt after the game without mentioning the player’s name.

“It’s unacceptable. He has cost us quite a lot of goals. You can’t be giving away goals from the same player. We’re been doing it all season. We haven’t scored goals the whole year because you’ve got players who played 28, 29 games and scored one goal upfront. Where we are is a miracle.”

