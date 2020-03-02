PSL News 2.3.2020 04:26 pm

Malesela opens up about TS Galaxy exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Malesela opens up about TS Galaxy exit

Daniel Malesela, coach of TS Galaxy celebrates with the trophy during the 2019 Nedbank Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on the 18 May 2019 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela has given reasons for his shock exit from TS Galaxy.

Malesela left the Glad Africa Championship side in February after the Rockets failed to defend their Nedbank Cup title. They were knocked out of the by his former team Chippa United.

“It was one of the challenges because when you watched games we didn’t win, you analysed them well, you may ask, ‘how could we not have them?’

“There’s no single game where I thought we were outplayed. It was small errors here and there. It was a case of success becomes your enemy,” Malesela was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“There was a lot of expectation from a number of players. I don’t think the focus of the players at the beginning of the season was on the club. The focus was on them getting better contracts in the Absa Premiership, or something like that.

“And when that didn’t happen, some of them became a bit disgruntled. To motivate people, it became very difficult. It was ever worse when the transfer window period reopened in January and nothing happened. People felt more disgruntled. So, I felt if I worked with people like that, it’d dent my image.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Norman Mapeza quits Chippa United – reports 3.3.2020
Mapeza blasts Chippa strikers 29.2.2020
TS Galaxy unveil new signing 28.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WHO says world in ‘uncharted territory’ in battle against coronavirus

Government Ramaphosa explains the thinking behind ‘reality budget’

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 