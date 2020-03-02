Malesela opens up about TS Galaxy exit

Malesela left the Glad Africa Championship side in February after the Rockets failed to defend their Nedbank Cup title. They were knocked out of the by his former team Chippa United.

“It was one of the challenges because when you watched games we didn’t win, you analysed them well, you may ask, ‘how could we not have them?’

“There’s no single game where I thought we were outplayed. It was small errors here and there. It was a case of success becomes your enemy,” Malesela was quoted as saying by SunSport.

“There was a lot of expectation from a number of players. I don’t think the focus of the players at the beginning of the season was on the club. The focus was on them getting better contracts in the Absa Premiership, or something like that.

“And when that didn’t happen, some of them became a bit disgruntled. To motivate people, it became very difficult. It was ever worse when the transfer window period reopened in January and nothing happened. People felt more disgruntled. So, I felt if I worked with people like that, it’d dent my image.”

