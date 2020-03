Lebogang Manyama was the hero as Kaizer Chiefs defeated Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the Soweto Derby at the FNB Stadium over the weekend.

The victory saw Chiefs extend their lead in the Absa Premiership to seven points.

Khaya Ndubane hosts Thembinkosi Sekgaphane as they review the Soweto derby as well as other Absa Premiership games that took place this past weekend.