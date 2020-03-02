Ex-Bafana ‘bad boy’ Rantie close to joining Celtic

The former Bafana Bafana striker was released by Sundowns in January when he failed to honour his commitments at the club.

The ex-Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates star has started training with Bloemfontein Celtic where club CEO Kumbulani Konco is confident the striker will impress coach Lehlohonolo Seema and earn himself a contract with Siwelele.

“We are looking forward to working with him, we will work with him, we will work with him as we need assistance upfront (a striker). We just have to work on his fitness,” Konco was quoted as saying by SundayWorld.

“I’m positive that we will help him. Look at the players who were in the same situation. We managed to help them revive their football careers, but it is up to the coach (Lehlohonolo Seema) to make the final decision. He is training. He is working hard to get his fitness back.

“He is from here, from a town not far from Parys. Some of the saved players have become my best friends. Look at the history of Celtic, I can give you lots of names. But all will become clear when the coach has made up him mind. It is the decision of the coach. If the coach is happy we will sign him. We have had people who were troublesome before. I am not worried about his off-the-field problems.”

