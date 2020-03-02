Sundowns, please sign a new contract with Pitso, pleads former director

As reported earlier, Mosimane and Sundowns are locked in contract negotiations with the club reportedly not willing to budge to his demands.

ALSO READ: Pitso confident of overturning deficit against Al Ahly

Ntombela has now taken to Facebook to voice his view on the contract negotiation saga at Sundowns.

Here is Ntombela’s post on Facebook:

Mamelodi Sundowns FC, please sign a contract with our coach, Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane has been the most successful coach at Mamelodi Sundowns FC and any South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) team in the past decade ranging from 2010 until now.

Mosimane, in his eight seasons with Sundowns has won PSL Absa Premiership Leagues three times I think, PSL local trophies, Caf Champions League and Caf Super League crowns and still in the quarter-finals of the Caf 2019-2020 Season.

Mosimane and Sundowns contract ends in June 2020 and both parties are negotiating. What surprises me is that Mosimane is made to beg with such a track record, obviously because he is black.

All Mosimane is asking for according to media is that Sundowns include that he can do development outside the club while he is at Sundowns. After that, there were figures which Mosimane has been presumed to have asked for. These figures are meagre given the value of Mosimane’s worth world wide.

When one reaches 50-60 years of age, that person wants to do what he likes and want to be remembered by having done that. Please allow Mosimane to do that and sign his contract as he will still be wholly committed to Sundowns.

In fact, I think Mosimane should be the first manager like in the English Professional League (EPL) and even go further employ all at Sundowns technical staff including those in Academy and the technical director.

I write this article not because I want employment from Mosimane or Sundowns. I have passed that stage of being employed, no one can afford me. I enjoy what I’m doing in development I’m changing lives of people. Please allow Pitso to do development and sign his contract.

I know a lot of people are going to say I’m supporting Mosimane because we are close but please know I have not met him this 2019-2020 season and we chat about our families and nothing about football and Sundowns.

I love Sundowns and our president, Patrice Motsepe. Mosimane can make Sundown profitable and make Motsepe focus on other issues as our country has a lot of them.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.