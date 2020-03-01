local soccer 1.3.2020 12:43 pm

Kaizer Chiefs star – ‘I was threatened with death’ – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaizer Chiefs star – ‘I was threatened with death’ – report

Khama Billiat. Pic: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat has been granted a protection order against the alleged mother of his child, according to a report in the Sunday World newspaper on March 1

The paper says that Billiat was granted the protection order at the Randburg Magistrates Court against an alleged 22 year-old Baby Mama, saying that she “cannot make any contact with him or make mention of anything about Billiat to the media or any person.”

In papers obtained by the Sunday World, Billiat claimed in a statement that he had received death threats against him and his family.

“They (his family) are suffering from depression (brought on by the fact) that threats were made to them that they will be sorted out when I get killed. They are also afraid to go (out) in public, because they are always followed by unknown people. Whenever they go out, my daughter cries when she sees people following (them),” says Billiat

“She is very violent and aggressive (in her efforts) to destroy me. The threats and false media were published that I got stabbed. She had an article posted in Sunday World claiming I’m useless.

“My family is not at peace at home, they are afraid, I’m also afraid to work because we are always followed by unknown people. I was threatened with death and my family is suffering from depression. At work I can’t concentrate.”

Billiat came on as a second half substitute for Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, which Chiefs won 1-0.

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Tshabalala open to PSL return 1.3.2020
Middendorp hails Akpeyi after Pirates victory 29.2.2020
Al Ahly stun Sundowns 29.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 