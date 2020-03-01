Kaizer Chiefs star – ‘I was threatened with death’ – report

The paper says that Billiat was granted the protection order at the Randburg Magistrates Court against an alleged 22 year-old Baby Mama, saying that she “cannot make any contact with him or make mention of anything about Billiat to the media or any person.”

In papers obtained by the Sunday World, Billiat claimed in a statement that he had received death threats against him and his family.

“They (his family) are suffering from depression (brought on by the fact) that threats were made to them that they will be sorted out when I get killed. They are also afraid to go (out) in public, because they are always followed by unknown people. Whenever they go out, my daughter cries when she sees people following (them),” says Billiat

“She is very violent and aggressive (in her efforts) to destroy me. The threats and false media were published that I got stabbed. She had an article posted in Sunday World claiming I’m useless.

“My family is not at peace at home, they are afraid, I’m also afraid to work because we are always followed by unknown people. I was threatened with death and my family is suffering from depression. At work I can’t concentrate.”

Billiat came on as a second half substitute for Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, which Chiefs won 1-0.

