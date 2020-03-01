PSL News 1.3.2020 09:10 am

Tshabalala open to PSL return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tshabalala open to PSL return

Erzurumspor's midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Simphiwe Tshabalala says he would like to retire at an Absa Premiership side.

Tshabalala has been a free agent since May 2019 after leaving Turkish club BB Erzurumspor following the club’s relegation in the second tier.

“I still want to go and play overseas, there is still an opportunity to go back there,” Tshabalala told MarawaTV.

“I had an opportunity to go overseas but I had an injury that had to take care off first before I could be fit. But I still want to play in the PSL one last time. I want to go overseas then come back,” said Tshabalala.

When asked which side he would like to join, Shabba, as the left-footed midfielder is known he said Chiefs will always be his home.

“Chiefs has always been good to me. I left the club on good terms without any bad blood or anything. So I would like to go back there and do whatever I am asked to do even if it is cutting grass.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middendorp hails Akpeyi after Pirates victory 29.2.2020
Akpeyi stars as Kaizer Chiefs win Soweto derby 29.2.2020
FULL TIME – Orlando Pirates 0 Kaizer Chiefs 1 – AS IT HAPPENED! 29.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’

Politics Carl Niehaus sees Mboweni’s student card, raises him his prison card

Courts EFF disappointed with suspended sentence for Adam Catzavelos


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 