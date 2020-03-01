Tshabalala open to PSL return

Tshabalala has been a free agent since May 2019 after leaving Turkish club BB Erzurumspor following the club’s relegation in the second tier.

“I still want to go and play overseas, there is still an opportunity to go back there,” Tshabalala told MarawaTV.

“I had an opportunity to go overseas but I had an injury that had to take care off first before I could be fit. But I still want to play in the PSL one last time. I want to go overseas then come back,” said Tshabalala.

When asked which side he would like to join, Shabba, as the left-footed midfielder is known he said Chiefs will always be his home.

“Chiefs has always been good to me. I left the club on good terms without any bad blood or anything. So I would like to go back there and do whatever I am asked to do even if it is cutting grass.”

