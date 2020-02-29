Middendorp hails Akpeyi after Pirates victory

The Nigerian international has been under the spot-light following Chiefs 2-1 loss to Maritzburg United in a League game and it was uncertain if he would ever feature in the Soweto Derby ahead of Itumeleng Khune against the Buccaneers.

But, Middendorp placed his faith on Akpeyi, who has been the first choice shot-stopper since Khune’s injury a couple of months ago.

Akpeyi repaid the coach’s faith in him as he made some fine saves to ensure that Amakhosi walk away with maximum points on Saturday afternoon.

“The players have done a great job under the circumstances that we were in – not getting the results and therefore It was crucial to win this game. Compliment (to the team), but not because of the result, but we have seen great performance from Daniel Akpeyi over the months,” said the Chiefs mentor.

“I think it was an unbelievable character coming in from where everybody’s first choice has been injured and coming back.

“I think it’s been an incredible performance from Akpeyi under this circumstance what we see from Akpeyi.”

Chiefs look to be back on track in the Absa Premiership title race with the club remaining at the summit of the standings with 48 points, seven points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

