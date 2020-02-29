African Soccer 29.2.2020 08:31 pm

Al Ahly stun Sundowns

Michaelson Gumede
Al-Ahly player Mohamed Magdy (l) celebrates with Marwan Mohsen during the first leg of CAF Champions League match between Al-Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Cairo International Stadium. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Mamelodi Sundowns will have a mountain to climb when they host the Team of the Century in about a week’s time after they suffered their first defeat in this season’s Caf Champions League, losing 2-0 to Al-Ahly in Cairo in the firs leg of their quarterfinal. 

Masandawana succumbed in what was a brave effort against the Egyptian giants in their own backyard.
Ahly opened the scoring five minutes before the hour mark through left-back Ali Maaloul who fired past Denis Onyango. In the 68th minute, Maaloul completed his brace, this time scoring from the penalty spot to increase the hosts’ lead and give them what appears to be a healthy lead ahead of the reverse fixture on March 7.
In what seemed as a move to not concede more goals, as Al-Ahly were in riveting form, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane decided to withdraw attacking wizard Gaston Sirino and replaced him with the more defensive-minded Tiyani Mabunda, who joined Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana at the heart of midfield.
The Brazilians will host the return-leg in the capital at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, a pitch they have made a fortress in the Champions League since they claimed their sole crown back in 2016. Mosimane and his team will need a similar performance that saw them thrash Ahly 5-0 last season in the first leg of that quarterfinal.

