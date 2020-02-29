Akpeyi stars as Kaizer Chiefs win Soweto derby

The Nigerian shot-stopper made a string of fine saves to deny the Buccaneers over 90 minutes, meaning Lebogang Manyama’s wonderful individual goal was enough to move Chiefs seven points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table.

But it was the Chiefs goalkeeper who stole the show, making a mockery of suggestions Itumeleng Khune should have started ahead of him, after Akpeyi’s mistake against Maritzburg United in Chiefs’ previous league game.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was true to his promise that Akpeyi would start this game ahead of Itumeleng Khune, and the Nigerian shot-stopper began to silence even his loudest of doubters in the 15th minute, as he plunged to his right, somehow blocking Gabadinho Mhango’s close-range effort with his head.

Pirates dominated the game’s early stages, the front three of Vincent Pule, Mhango and Luvuyo Memela linking well, while Chiefs were restricted to efforts from distance. Amakhosi grew into the game, however, with Samir Nurkovic a real presence in attack, and in the 30th minute he won a free kick, which was taken quickly to George Maluleka, who drew a fine save from Wayne Sandilands at his near post.

Not long after that, Nurkovic found Manyama, who ran into space, and with Pirates defenders reluctant to make a challenge, he fired a superb shot past Sandilands and into the corner of the net. Pirates were finding some joy down the Chiefs flanks, particularly where Moleko was defending, and in the 42nd minute, Thembinkosi Lorch got to the byline, and his cross found Mhango, but the Malawian striker didn’t get enough on his header, and it drifted away from goal.

After the break, Pirates continued to let themselves down in the final third, with Pule failing to control a good through ball and Lorch also displaying a poor first touch after bursting into the Chiefs penalty area.

Ernst Middendorp brought on Khama Billiat, and the Zimbabwean had a great chance to double Amakhosi’s lead, as he broke the offside trap in the 64th minute, but chose to try and square the ball to Manyama, and Ntsikelelo Nyauza made a crucial interception.

Erick Mathoho then put a free header wide from Manyama’s cross, before Akpeyi truly stole the show, making a triple save to deny Lorch and Memela, before also somehow tipping over another Lorch effort with five minutes left.

