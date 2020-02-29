PSL News 29.2.2020 09:08 am

Mapeza blasts Chippa strikers

Phakaaathi Reporter
Norman Mapeza, head coach of Chippa United (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza is disappointed by his strikers who are struggling to score goals for his side.

The Chilli Boys were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Bidvest Wits despite creating a handful of chances to secure a win.

The Zimbabwean coach hopes his side will be more clinical in front of goals when they play against AmaZulu on Saturday in an Absa Premiership encounter.

Mapeza has urged his strikers to fight for goals in their next outing against coastal club AmaZulu.

“We have strikers, but at the end of the day they need to know their business on the field,” Mapeza told backpage. “We cannot keep on reminding them that in order to be the top scorer you have to hit the target. We have to keep working hard. We have to put more focus on the league games. We will see how the season progresses.”

