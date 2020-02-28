Warriors star not fazed by stadium ban

Caf banned the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) from hosting matches due to the pitch conditions.

Having played at the Orlando Stadium, Munetsi says hosting the Warriors’ home game at his old home won’t affect them negatively.

The France-based midfielder will be part of the Zimbabwean squad set to take on Algeria during the Fifa international break.

“For us players, it doesn’t have an effect on us, it won’t affect our game plan. But we’re just disappointed that we won’t be able to play in front or our fans,” he told lifestyle tabloid H-Metro.

“South Africa will be okay because we have fans there. We won many games in South Africa including the Cosafa Cup and I want to believe that South Africans will also be supporting us.”

