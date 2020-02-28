Soweto derby results don’t decide who wins the league – Thindwa

Thindwa says Soweto derby results will not decide who wins the league, with Chiefs seating at the summit and Pirates behind by six points.

Pirates have ruled out the possibility winning the league, with coach Josef Zinnbauer stating they are focusing on improving their performance.

“All I can say is that if Pirates wins, it means Chiefs will be under pressure (in the league title race). If Chiefs win, they open the gap. But derbies are derbies – the team that wins the derby won’t necessarily win the league. All it means is the team will have bragging rights that we have won this particular one.

“What turns to count is the everyday performance that is what normally takes the team to the end of the line. That is what you need. I think Chiefs, up to know, with the exception of a few games they played recently, have demonstrated that they have been focused and disciplined by winning games. Even when they don’t play well, they win games,” said Thindwa.

