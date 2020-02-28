Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs – Five talking points

German tactics guaranteed, but who will win the day? The head coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Ernst Middendorp and Josef Zinnbauer, both hail from Germany, but both, on the evidence of this season, are employing very different tactics this season. Middendorp has warmed the hearts of Amakhosi fans with results that have taken them to the top of the Absa Premiership, but not necessarily with the kind of football they have been playing. Chiefs can be painful to watch, even in victory, while Zinnbauer has added some defensive steel to Pirates, but has also allowed their stunning cast...

German tactics guaranteed, but who will win the day?

The head coaches of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, Ernst Middendorp and Josef Zinnbauer, both hail from Germany, but both, on the evidence of this season, are employing very different tactics this season. Middendorp has warmed the hearts of Amakhosi fans with results that have taken them to the top of the Absa Premiership, but not necessarily with the kind of football they have been playing. Chiefs can be painful to watch, even in victory, while Zinnbauer has added some defensive steel to Pirates, but has also allowed their stunning cast of attacking talent to express itself. Middendorp is highly likely to play defensively on Saturday, with Pirates in such good form, but will that backfire on the Amakhosi mentor?

The battle of the strikers – Nurkovic v Mhango

Samir Nurkovic has been a revelation in his first season at Chiefs, leading the line superbly for Amakhosi, and contributing 11 league goals in the process. If his form has dropped off a bit this year, he remains a real threat, able to hold up play, finish clinically, and get in the right positions to get on Chiefs crosses from the likes of George Maluleka and Lebo Manyama. Gabadinho Mhango, meanwhile, has been in the form of his life in late 2019 and early 2020, leading the scoring charts with some superb performances, inspired by Zinnbauer’s decision to play him as a false nine, and making late runs behind opposition defences to deadly effect.

Can Chiefs exploit Pirates at set pieces?

Orlando Pirates have conceded more goals than anyone else in the top six in the Absa Premiership this season, with part of that a hangover from the Rulani Mokwena era, but they do still look vulnerable at times under Zinnbauer. Chiefs could look hit Pirates on transition if they are to sit deep, as expected, and Khama Billiat is a master of the counter attack, if he has looked a little off form since returning from injury. Chiefs have, meanwhile, been deadly from set pieces this season, with Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Eric Mathoho all a real threat from corners and free kicks. Pirates will need to defend this key area of the game well.

Is Memela the magic man for Pirates?

Luvuyo Memela has started seven league games for Orlando Pirates this season and they have won all of them. This is perhaps a little illusory, given that the 32 year-old has been a key part of the Josef Zinnbauer revolution, and has been part of a winning team – six on the trot in the Absa Premiership, to be precise. But there is no doubt that Memela does add another element to a Pirates attack, his six assists an impressive total for the amount he has played, though his lack of goals is something he can certainly work on. Then again, if Pirates win an eighth league game this season with Memela in the side against Chiefs, they won’t care who scores.

Fans have been told to arrive early, but most probably won’t

ARRIVE EARLY! Every effort has been made to try and get supporters to arrive early at the stadium on Saturday, with everyone from the sponsors to the PSL to the two teams raising their voices to try and stop the kind of traffic congestion that always seems to affect the derby just ahead of kick off. There is extra need for Saturday’s game too, with the Ultra Festival that is taking place at Nasrec set to also attract a large amount of people. Chances are, however, that many fans will still stick to tradition, and turn up closer to kick off, with the stadium only really filling up at half time. This is standard at any Soweto Derby, despite multiple attempts to get the message out to ARRIVE EARLY!

