We want both Nedbank and promotion, says Championship side TS Sporting

When faced with a situation where they have to choose between a good Nedbank Cup run and jostling for a promotion play-offs spot finish in their GladAfrica campaign, the Mpumalanga side will not pick one over the other but grab both.

“The focus is the same. When we play a cup game, we put total focus on it and when we play the league it is the same. We don’t put one above the other … We are not choosing; we want to catch both fish,” said Abantu Bemthetho midfielder Thabo Moseki.

Sporting are in the last eight in Ke Yona where they will meet Bloemfontein Celtic at home on the weekend of 14-15 March.

“The draw is fair enough for us,” said Moseki after the draw on Tuesday night. “Celtic are a side who likes scoring goals and we also like scoring goals so it is going to be end-to-end stuff, a very entertaining game. It is an advantage that we play at home because we will be in front of our supporters.

“Everything is possible in the Nedbank Cup and we hope to cause an upset and bring the cup home,” he said.

Moseki said if there was one characteristic they would steal from their provincial neighbours who made history by becoming the first team outside the premier division to win Ke Yona, it was their self-determination.

“TS Galaxy believed in themselves more than anyone else. That is a trait we need to borrow from them and believe in ourselves and believe that we can do it. They represented the division and Mpumalanga well last season and now it is our turn,” said the 31-year-old.

Sporting’s Championship campaign can still go either way. With 27 points still to fight for, Abantu Bemthetho may still climb to at least a promotion play-offs position. But they could still find themselves in a relegation battle.

Moseki chose to look on the bright side.

“For now, everything is possible. We can still make it. With some luck, we can still make the playoffs at least. There is still a chance,” he said.

Sporting play Galaxy in a league game at Kameelsrivier Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Other fixtures

Saturday: FS Stars v Real Kings at Goble Park; Uthongathi v Pretoria University, at Chatsworth Stadium; Mbombela United v JDR Stars, at Kanyamazane Stadium; Steenberg v Richards Bay at Athlone Stadium.

Sunday: Royal Eagles v Swallows FC at Harry Gwala Stadium; Jomo Cosmos v Ajax Cape Town, at Olen Park. All games start at 3.30pm

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.