Phakaaathi Reporter
TS Galaxy unveil new signing

Matome Mabeba of Baroka FC celebrates his goal during the 2018 Telkom Knockout semifinal match between Baroka FC and Bidvest Wits at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 25 November 2018 ©Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Glad Africa Championship side TS Galaxy have continued to strengthen the squad in the second half of the season.

The Rockets have secured the services of Matome Mabeba from Absa Premiership side Baroka FC.

Having played in the top tier, club boss Tim Sukazi hopes Mabeba’s experience will help the former Nedbank Cup champions to move up the league table as they sit in 12th position.

Mabeba was part of the Bagaga team that won the Telkom Knockout cup, scoring the semi-final goal against Bidvest Wits that saw the team advance to the final.

“We are excited to welcome Matome to TS Galaxy Football Club. The quality that he brings adds stealth and a new dimension to our style of play. He has played at the highest level and his experience will feed on to the rest of the squad and create healthy competition. We wish him nothing but the best at his new home,” Sukazi told the club’s website.

