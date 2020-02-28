Fans stand a chance to win big at Soweto derby

Okpara, who retired 15 years ago, will be in goals as a number of supporters look on to score a penalty against him and stand a chance to walk away an instant cash prize of R100,000.

The competition has seen Absa give away R900,000 to consumers since the start of the season, with winners having come from different parts of the country including Tembisa, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Thohoyandou, Tshwane, Nelspruit and Pietermaritzburg.

To usher in the first Soweto Derby of the new decade the Absa Premiership sponsors will once again be going the extra mile to bring the match to the fans and make sure there is Woza Nazo football fever everywhere.

Football supporters stand a chance to win Woza Nazo Red tickets to the mouthwatering encounter when they attend the activations that will be taking place at TVET Colleges in and around Soweto. These include George Tabor TVET, Molapo TVET, Dobsonville TVET and Roodepoort TVET College.

As part of the match day experience, Absa will be providing 2,000 fans, holders of the Woza Nazo Absa Red tickets, with a Woza Nazo hamper on match day. The hamper will consist of Woza Nazo merchandise and a snack pack to enjoy during the match.

The Woza Nazo hamper collection station will be located at Gate E (near the Rea Vaya Station on the Soweto Highway side of the FNB Stadium) from 11.30am and will close at 2.30pm. Fans with Absa Red Zone tickets are encouraged to arrive at the stadium early.

