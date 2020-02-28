Don’t be fooled by Gavin’s modesty, he wants the league – Khumalo

The duo have won four Absa Premiership titles together, with the first three coming between 2007 and 2010 when Hunt led Matsatsantsa A Pitori to three consecutive titles and the pair reunited at The Students and claimed another league crown together before Khumalo returned to SuperSport.

“I have worked with him for many years and obviously had a lot of success with him. He is the man who gave me a chance in football and I know he wants to win every game. And with all the games in hand and looking at Kaizer Chiefs he will be thinking he is in for the running to win it,” said Khumalo.

“It is not a secret that he wants to win it. I am sure he is very humble and he plays down his interviews but I can guarantee that he wants to win and I am sure he will go for it all guns blazing and for us to get a result against Wits,” he added.

The capital city-based side will be looking to stand in Wits’ way at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday night in a match Khumalo says his side will have to win to keep their hope of finishing in the top three alive.

“It is the same old story in this position because you will not win them all, but if you let one slip it is important to come back as soon as you can and this is a good opportunity to do that. Our record in Mbombela is very good, so that is a positive that we hope will work in our favour. It goes without saying that we will need to be at our best against Wits.”

