Coronavirus blocks Tshabalala’s next move

Tshabalala revealed he was still looking to move to Europe with his agent Jazzman Mahlakgane speaking to a few clubs in Europe.

The 35-year-old confirmed he could have moved to a team in China but the outbreak of the coronavirus put that plan on hold.

The Chinese Football Association decided to suspend all football activities in the country because of the deadly virus.

“I am back home at the moment. I won’t say much about my next destination but where my next destinations is,” Tshabalala told MarawaTV.

“I was disappointed but I had to make peace with it (not moving to China); it’s beyond my control; it happened, but one has to find other alternatives.

“I still have the desire and hunger. I am still positive that I will make it at this age anywhere if the opportunity comes. I still get calls and texts with enquires if they can invite me, they still see value in me.”

Tshabalala explained he had an injury which needed surgery to correct, which is why he couldn’t move.

“I had an injury and I took it lightly but I later found out it was very serious. So I needed to go to hospital to take care of it. I am in a good space now and I am 100% fit.”

