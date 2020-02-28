Veteran goalkeeper Kapini set to retire

The veteran 35-year-old goalkeeper says he is preparing to start a new journey in football working in a new role.

The seasoned campaigner is on the books of Highlands Park, having played for a number Absa Premiership sides throughout his career.

The former Warriors shot-stopper helped the Lions of the North gain promotion into the top tier of South African football two seasons ago.

Kapini started his career in South Africa playing for the now defunct Platinum Stars.

“I guess it’s time to hang up the boots and start afresh in this game, in a different role. This could be my last season and I am happy for everything that I have achieved as a player,” Kapini was quoted by Soccer24 in Zimbabwe.

