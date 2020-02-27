PSL News 27.2.2020 05:10 pm

WATCH: Middendorp explains why he is calm before Soweto derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi
WATCH: Middendorp explains why he is calm before Soweto derby

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp says he has been realistic about his side’s chances of competing in the 2019/2020 season.

Middendorp believes his side is well-prepared to take on Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby on Saturday afternoon.

“I have been realistic all the way since arriving in December 2018, which was in position nine,” said Middendorp.

“We ended the season on position nine and failed to pull the team up. We had a good start at the beginning of the season, with the methods of training and putting ideas into the team in pre-season.

“There is certain confidence as coach about where we are, we are very critical about our performance, we don’t take the results they are something and we focus on what happens in the end.

“I go more into the performance of our side and preparing for the next game against Pirates and consistency from us.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kaizer Chiefs star – ‘I was threatened with death’ – report 1.3.2020
Tshabalala open to PSL return 1.3.2020
Chiefs have quality – Zinnbauer  29.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 