Williams aims for a top-three finish

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ronwen Williams of Supersport United (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams says the mathematical chance of his side finishing in the top three motivates them to win their remaining league games.

United will face Bidvest Wits in a league encounter over the weekend with both sides aiming to cut the gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

Matsatsantsa have lost three games coming into Saturday’s game against the Clever Boys.

“We need to be positive and start winning games,” said Williams.

“It is unlike SuperSport for us to lose so many games in succession. Two in the league and the Nedbank Cup game. This is a huge challenge for us and we go four points above them.

“All the teams around us are playing each other and anything can happen. It has been a good season and there is still 24 points to play for; we can end in the top three or two. We want to win all the remaining games, we want to continue doing our work.”

