‘MaMkhize’ plays motherly role for Kings

Club spokesperson S’thembiso Hlongwane has however clarified that Bongani Ngidi remains the chairman of the side despite rumours that he had sold the team to Mkhize. When Mkhize divorced from Sbu Mpisane, she also left Royal Eagles and took some of the players with her to Kings. She also took coach Joel Masutha, who then replaced Simo Dladla as coach at the Magic Boys.

Hlongwane told Phakaaathi that Mkhize plays a more visible motherly role in the team while Ngidi prefers to stay behind the scenes.

“She’s always there like any mother who wants to see her kids successful. But Mr Ngidi is still our chairman and he is also hands-on and attends our games, it is just that he is not as visible. He remains very supportive. And with both of them at the helm I think we are well led,” said Hlongwane.

He also clarified Masutha’s dismissal saying the former coach asked that he be released from his duties.

“Masutha is an astute coach and his tactical acumen is very good. When we started the season he set out objectives and I think halfway through he felt things were not going the way he had anticipated. We were doing well but the results were not forthcoming, but that was not because he was a failure. He then felt he needed to give someone else a chance and seeing the situation he asked tat he be released.

“Even though it was short notice we had to accept it and luckily Mike was available at short notice. I always use this analogy to explain this better, ‘we had to change the pilot while the plane was midair because there was no time to land it and take off again’,” said Hlongwane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.